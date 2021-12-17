General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

