General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 4.7%

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $55.67. 989,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,299,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Get General Motors alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.