Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GENH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404. Generation Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

