GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $810,696.29

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market cap of $810,696.29 and approximately $28,532.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00205933 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,030,100 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

