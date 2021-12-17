Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 326,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,900. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 206,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 791,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

