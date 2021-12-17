Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.