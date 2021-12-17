Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 2,992,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,963. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

