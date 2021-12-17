Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDSI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 2,992,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,963. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
