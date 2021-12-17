Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Bank of America

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

GPN stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 6,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,128. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

