Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 174.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

