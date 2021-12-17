Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 1.5%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $40.14. Approximately 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

