Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,299.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,493.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,468.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

