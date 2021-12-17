Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.