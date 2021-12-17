Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $424.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.11 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

