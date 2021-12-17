good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SLGBF stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

