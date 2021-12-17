Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS: GOVB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gouverneur Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million N/A 16.51 Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.87

Gouverneur Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Gouverneur Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gouverneur Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 396 1674 1413 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Gouverneur Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gouverneur Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp rivals beat Gouverneur Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

