Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

GRAB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Grab has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

