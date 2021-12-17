Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $610,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,862,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

