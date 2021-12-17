Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 151.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

