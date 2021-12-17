Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $671.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

