Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 13.7%

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)’s share price dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 102,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 87,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$115.04 million and a P/E ratio of -17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

