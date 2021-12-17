Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.35 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $791.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

