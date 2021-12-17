Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

