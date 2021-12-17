Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
