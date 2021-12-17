Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Financial Analysis

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio $4.04 million 202.62 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -9.41

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 322.41%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.49%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.