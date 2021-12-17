Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

GRPN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

