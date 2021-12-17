Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of GH traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.88. 8,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,934. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

