Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of GH traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.88. 8,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,934. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

