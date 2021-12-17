Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the November 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

