GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.09. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

