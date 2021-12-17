Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 31.78 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.24. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.