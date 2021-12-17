Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

