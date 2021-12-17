Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

