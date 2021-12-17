Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,632 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Children’s Place worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 75.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

PLCE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,599. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

