Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,689 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 2,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.