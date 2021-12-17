Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.