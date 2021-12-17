Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 493 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 86.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 52.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,250 shares of company stock worth $139,333,265 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

