Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $330.00 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $330.00 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00053006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.19 or 0.08072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00078388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.31 or 1.00207116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 898,947,904 coins and its circulating supply is 223,002,904 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars.

