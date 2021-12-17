HC Wainwright Cuts X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $11.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.