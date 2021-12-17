HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International (CVE:UGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

UGE opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$50.88 million and a PE ratio of -12.54. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.24.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

