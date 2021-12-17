HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDB opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

