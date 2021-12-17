Head to Head Comparison: Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -40.60% -19.70% MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03%

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($9.29) -1.76 MeiraGTx $15.56 million 56.85 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -10.82

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.90%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

