Head-To-Head Contrast: BAB (BABB) versus Its Competitors

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 70 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BAB alerts:

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BAB and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BAB and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 845 4506 5248 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 21.16%. Given BAB’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s competitors have a beta of -8.57, indicating that their average stock price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.29 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 12.73

BAB’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BAB beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.