Head-To-Head Review: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) vs. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intellinetics and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -0.84% 33.63% 6.16% Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84%

Risk and Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intellinetics and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and Liquid Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $8.25 million 2.98 -$2.20 million ($0.08) -109.00 Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 413.81 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -2.76

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails. The Document Conversion provides assistance to clients as a part of overall document strategy to convert documents from one medium to another, predominantly paper to digital, including migration to software solutions, as well as long-term storage and retrieval services. The company was founded by A. Michael Chretien, Matthew L. Chretien, and Thomas D. Moss on October 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

