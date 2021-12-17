Head to Head Survey: Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Realty Income and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Fibra Danhos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.77 $395.49 million $1.26 54.40 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Realty Income and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 4 1 2.75 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $79.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Realty Income beats Fibra Danhos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

