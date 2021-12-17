Head-To-Head Survey: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.95 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.98 SuperCom $11.77 million 0.94 -$7.87 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

SuperCom has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.52%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuperCom beats On Track Innovations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

