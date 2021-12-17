Hedget One Day Trading Volume Hits $197,684.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $197,684.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00006263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

