Henrique Braun Sells 12,022 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

