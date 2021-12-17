Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

