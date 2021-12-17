Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases Shares of 12,404 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

