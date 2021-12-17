Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) were down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.98 and last traded at $72.18. Approximately 158,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,092,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
