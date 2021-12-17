Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) were down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.98 and last traded at $72.18. Approximately 158,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,092,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

