Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

