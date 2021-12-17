HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at ATB Capital

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.46.

TSE:HEXO opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

